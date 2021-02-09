Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.6% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.42.

MA stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $334.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,786,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $337.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 652,966 shares of company stock valued at $215,122,488. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

