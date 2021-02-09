Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 276.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 0.7% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 4.1% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.56, for a total value of $17,153,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,528,957 shares of company stock worth $415,533,731 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.41.

Shares of FB traded up $5.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.06. 306,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,976,117. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.43. The company has a market capitalization of $774.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

