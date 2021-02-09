Woodcoin Price Up 19.1% Over Last Week (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded up 19.1% against the dollar. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $903,210.42 and approximately $62,577.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $47,197.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,774.17 or 0.03759044 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.53 or 0.00369787 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.48 or 0.01073098 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.33 or 0.00471063 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.49 or 0.00359099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.33 or 0.00229518 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00020692 BTC.

About Woodcoin

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

Woodcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.