Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.22

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 1800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average of $2.35.

Woolworths Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WLWHY)

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Logistics; Woolworths Financial Services; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury segments.

