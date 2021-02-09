WPP (NYSE:WPP) Lifted to “Outperform” at Oddo Bhf

WPP (NYSE:WPP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WPP. Bank of America upgraded WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of WPP traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,100. WPP has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $64.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of WPP by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. increased its position in shares of WPP by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of WPP by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of WPP by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WPP by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 3.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

