WPP (NYSE:WPP) Lifted to “Outperform” at Oddo Bhf

WPP (NYSE:WPP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WPP. Bank of America upgraded WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Shares of WPP traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,100. WPP has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $64.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.40.
WPP Company Profile
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
