WPP plc (WPP.L) (LON:WPP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $698.12

WPP plc (WPP.L) (LON:WPP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $698.12 and traded as high as $822.20. WPP plc (WPP.L) shares last traded at $814.00, with a volume of 2,319,250 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 635 ($8.30) target price on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 745 ($9.73) price objective on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 840 ($10.97) target price on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 940 ($12.28) price objective on WPP plc (WPP.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 890 ($11.63).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 802.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 698.12. The stock has a market cap of £9.97 billion and a PE ratio of -4.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.81.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

