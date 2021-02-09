Wrapped BNB Market Capitalization Reaches $314.71 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 108.3% higher against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $314.71 million and $306.32 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for approximately $104.78 or 0.00221793 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00048673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.31 or 0.00222897 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00066573 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00065954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 57.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00083521 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.51 or 0.00193693 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,003,377 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

