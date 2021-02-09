Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Price Reaches $55.59

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped NXM token can now be purchased for about $55.59 or 0.00121540 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $93.22 million and approximately $33.67 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00050660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.42 or 0.00252376 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00085958 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00068708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00093029 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00064285 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Token Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 tokens. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

