Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,093 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 316.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 368,809 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,484,000 after purchasing an additional 280,227 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 40.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,036 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after purchasing an additional 183,349 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,650,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 665.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 163,908 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 142,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 22.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,739 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,263,000 after purchasing an additional 99,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $530,385.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,539 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $39,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at $716,492.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,573 shares of company stock worth $839,987. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $117.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.90. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $137.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.