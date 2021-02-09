Wynn Resorts (WYNN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) recently:

2/8/2021 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $80.00 to $99.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Wynn Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $99.00.

2/5/2021 – Wynn Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Although shares of Wynn Resorts have outperformed the industry in the past three months, the company recently reported dismal fourth-quarter 2020 results. Quarterly earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the sixth straight quarter. Moreover, the top and the bottom line declined on a year-over-year basis. The downside was primarily caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Although most of the casinos in Macau have resumed operations after the coronavirus-induced shutdown, the company is still witnessing low visitation. However, increased focus on non-gaming revenues and expansion in domestic markets are likely to help the company going forward. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the company is confident about prospects in Macau. It also has enough liquidity to tide over the current scenario.”

1/26/2021 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $103.00 to $113.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $129.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Wynn Resorts was downgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/7/2021 – Wynn Resorts was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of WYNN traded down $4.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,629,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,739. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.90. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $137.58. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $270,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $530,385.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,573 shares of company stock valued at $839,987 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 596 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,840 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

