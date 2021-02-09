Xensor (XSR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.83 Million

Xensor (CURRENCY:XSR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. Xensor has a market capitalization of $20.27 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xensor token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Xensor has traded 30.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00059329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.94 or 0.01126634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00055077 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.08 or 0.05763791 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00024777 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00017939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00032063 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00042346 BTC.

Xensor Profile

Xensor (XSR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2019. Xensor’s total supply is 4,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,640,661,096 tokens. The official message board for Xensor is medium.com/@xensor.iot . The official website for Xensor is xensor.cc/index_en.html . Xensor’s official Twitter account is @xensor_iot and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xensor will create a decentralized data market, where interested parties, such as insurance companies and banks, can trade the data gathered from its IoT networks with Xensor tokens (XSR). XSR tokens will also be mineable via Xensor hardware whose owners will be compensated for opting to offer data. XSR tokens may also be used to purchase services rendered by Xensor, including solution services, hardware maintenance, hardware purchase, and communication network services. “

Buying and Selling Xensor

