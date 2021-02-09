Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.16

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.16 and traded as high as $2.48. Xinyuan Real Estate shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 77,858 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $128.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.20). Xinyuan Real Estate had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $655.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

