Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN)’s share price rose 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.51. Approximately 297,347 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 147,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $135.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $655.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. Xinyuan Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

