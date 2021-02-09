XIO Hits Market Cap of $7.86 Million (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. XIO has a total market capitalization of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XIO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, XIO has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XIO alerts:

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000059 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000021 BTC.

XIO Token Profile

XIO is a token. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 tokens. The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx . XIO’s official website is xio.network

Buying and Selling XIO

XIO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XIO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.