Xiotri (XIOT) One Day Volume Tops $32,221.00

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded down 18.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 9th. During the last seven days, Xiotri has traded up 81.6% against the dollar. Xiotri has a market cap of $1.22 million and $32,221.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xiotri token can currently be purchased for about $276.28 or 0.00597022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00050947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.00 or 0.00246338 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00077171 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00068632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 58.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00092998 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00062691 BTC.

Xiotri Token Profile

Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,418 tokens. Xiotri’s official website is xiotri.finance

Xiotri Token Trading

Xiotri can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xiotri should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xiotri using one of the exchanges listed above.

