Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW) Trading Up 0.4%

Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW) was up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.80 and last traded at $24.76. Approximately 7,288 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 5,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.66.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Hedged Equity ETF stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.76% of Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Hedged Equity ETF worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

