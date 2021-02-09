Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Upgraded to Buy by Renaissance Capital

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Renaissance Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $77.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Renaissance Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.54% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yandex in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $68.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.82. Yandex has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $72.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,311,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,134,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Yandex by 459.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,244,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,689,000 after buying an additional 2,664,435 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Yandex by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $460,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,212 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 63.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,458,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,364,000 after acquiring an additional 573,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

