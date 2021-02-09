Yandex (YNDX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Yandex to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of YNDX stock opened at $68.38 on Tuesday. Yandex has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $72.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.64 and a 200-day moving average of $63.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62.

YNDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC cut Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yandex in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

