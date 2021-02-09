Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Nordea Equity Research cut Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

OTCMKTS:YARIY traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.02. Yara International ASA has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $24.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

