Ycash Trading 16.2% Higher This Week (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Ycash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges. Ycash has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $167,184.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ycash has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.10 or 0.00238817 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00095460 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00030610 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,797,331 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

Ycash Coin Trading

Ycash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

