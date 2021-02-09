yearn.finance (YFI) Trading Up 14.7% Over Last Week

yearn.finance (CURRENCY:YFI) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. yearn.finance has a market cap of $1.40 billion and $877.58 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for $38,227.86 or 0.82752970 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00050513 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 56.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.71 or 0.00280794 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00084934 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00067662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00087807 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00062773 BTC.

About yearn.finance

yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,635 tokens. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn . yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

yearn.finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

