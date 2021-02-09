YGGDRASH Tops 24 Hour Volume of $96,459.00 (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 9th. YGGDRASH has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $96,459.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded 286% higher against the US dollar. One YGGDRASH token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00059297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $524.02 or 0.01132108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006360 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00055275 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.22 or 0.05742919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00024727 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00017924 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00032043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00042391 BTC.

YGGDRASH Profile

YGGDRASH (YEED) is a token. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

YGGDRASH Token Trading

YGGDRASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

