Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $758,954.00 (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 9th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.06 million and $758,954.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00050036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.37 or 0.00214491 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00062382 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00063264 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.55 or 0.00197443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00070628 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

