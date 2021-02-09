Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Maxim Group

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $12.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.15% from the company’s previous close.

YTEN stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.44. 3,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.17. Yield10 Bioscience has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.31.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 347.89% and a negative net margin of 1,861.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yield10 Bioscience will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler acquired 101,400 shares of Yield10 Bioscience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,242,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 113,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for step-changing improvements in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

