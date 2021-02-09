yOUcash Price Up 21.4% This Week (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. yOUcash has a total market cap of $49.25 million and approximately $142,884.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, yOUcash has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar. One yOUcash token can now be purchased for $0.0321 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00059038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.62 or 0.01155148 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00056503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006279 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,628.14 or 0.05689213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00024959 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00017712 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00044120 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00031407 BTC.

About yOUcash

YOUC is a token. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog

yOUcash Token Trading

yOUcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

