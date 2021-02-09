Yum! Brands (YUM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM) in the last few weeks:

2/5/2021 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $103.00 to $108.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $107.00 to $113.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Yum! Brands is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $122.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Yum! Brands was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $109.00.

12/14/2020 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $106.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE:YUM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.06. 42,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,674,686. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.89. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $110.66. The company has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $464,648.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,553,370.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,676 shares of company stock worth $1,768,520 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 77.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 96.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 94.2% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

