Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Hits New 12-Month High at $61.33

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.33 and last traded at $61.33, with a volume of 22604 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.66.

Several analysts recently commented on YUMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.59.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $116,688.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,109.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 13.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 719,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,111,000 after buying an additional 85,422 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 246.9% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 289,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,337,000 after buying an additional 206,151 shares during the period. Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 74.4% in the third quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 702,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,175,000 after buying an additional 299,437 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 91.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 679,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,789,000 after acquiring an additional 325,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

