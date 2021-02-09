Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) will report $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $376.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.86 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AQN shares. Raymond James downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.48.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 67.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.48. 45,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,548. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.1551 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.41%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

