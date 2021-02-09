Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) to Post $0.35 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) to post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Altice USA posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Altice USA.

Several brokerages have commented on ATUS. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.06.

In other Altice USA news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at $7,369,249.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $35,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,132,605.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 46.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $797,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Altice USA by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Altice USA by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,851,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,601 shares during the period. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATUS opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average is $30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $38.30.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

