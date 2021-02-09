Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) to post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for BlackLine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.03. BlackLine reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BlackLine.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.44.

Shares of BL stock opened at $148.10 on Tuesday. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $154.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -214.63 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $126,370.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 41,597 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,923.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,123,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackLine by 5.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in BlackLine by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 30.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

