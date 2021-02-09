Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will announce $35.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.71 million to $36.12 million. Capital Product Partners posted sales of $32.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year sales of $148.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $146.79 million to $151.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $150.85 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $154.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPLP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Capital Product Partners from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of CPLP opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. Capital Product Partners has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $12.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Capital Product Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Capital Product Partners by 34.4% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,445,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 369,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

