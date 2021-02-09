Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will post sales of $86.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $86.00 million and the highest is $86.50 million. Century Casinos reported sales of $67.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year sales of $305.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $305.50 million to $306.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $386.00 million, with estimates ranging from $382.60 million to $389.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.10 million. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 58.86% and a negative net margin of 26.11%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Century Casinos in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

CNTY opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $245.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.28, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98. Century Casinos has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $8.85.

In other news, CEO Peter Hoetzinger sold 122,688 shares of Century Casinos stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $770,480.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,560.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 497.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Century Casinos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Century Casinos by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

