Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) will report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.89. Hamilton Lane posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hamilton Lane.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $84.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.21 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

HLNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.20.

HLNE traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, reaching $86.24. 15,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,838. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.35. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $85.26. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,300,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,609,000 after acquiring an additional 172,807 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,221,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,460,000 after purchasing an additional 33,574 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 940,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,386,000 after purchasing an additional 44,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,931,000 after purchasing an additional 85,003 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 388,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the period. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.