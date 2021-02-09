Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $108.17 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will announce $108.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $105.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $112.10 million. Provident Financial Services posted sales of $89.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year sales of $421.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $419.80 million to $425.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $423.73 million, with estimates ranging from $414.20 million to $435.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $55,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,525 shares in the company, valued at $492,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 14.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,382,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,072,000 after acquiring an additional 302,699 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 161,977 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 27,460 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 345.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 94,574 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 73,323 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 149.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFS opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.04. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

