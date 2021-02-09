Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Equities analysts expect TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.35. TriMas also posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TriMas.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in TriMas by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,095,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,576,000 after purchasing an additional 956,940 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in TriMas in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,739,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in TriMas by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,069,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,191,000 after purchasing an additional 271,241 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TriMas by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,528,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,406,000 after purchasing an additional 157,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TriMas by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,981,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,766,000 after purchasing an additional 110,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRS stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $33.42. 5,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.89. TriMas has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $35.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average of $27.44.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty polymeric and steel closure products, including steel drum enclosures, plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, pharmaceutical, and household product markets; specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, and Stolz brands.

