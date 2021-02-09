Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts forecast that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ZTO Express (Cayman).

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $977.80 million during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%.

ZTO has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,911,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,582,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,873,000 after acquiring an additional 44,680 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,297,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,143,000 after purchasing an additional 47,912 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,212,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,503,000 after purchasing an additional 779,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 691.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,165,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,328 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $36.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average of $31.15. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $38.99.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

