Zacks: Analysts Expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) to post $2.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.08 billion. AGCO reported sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year sales of $9.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $9.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.68 billion to $10.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Vertical Research started coverage on AGCO in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AGCO from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.44.

NYSE AGCO opened at $121.84 on Tuesday. AGCO has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $124.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

In related news, CEO Martin Richenhagen sold 111,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total transaction of $10,518,155.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,822,290.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director P George Benson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $186,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,318.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,573 shares of company stock worth $19,944,793 over the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,680,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 225.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 35,243 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 350,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,130,000 after purchasing an additional 24,373 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $805,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

