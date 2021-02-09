Zacks: Analysts Expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.83 Million

Equities analysts expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) to post $54.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.50 million. AgroFresh Solutions posted sales of $60.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full year sales of $160.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $160.28 million to $160.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $176.23 million, with estimates ranging from $170.50 million to $181.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AgroFresh Solutions.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGFS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 119,737 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 639.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 63,989 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 82.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 10,983 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGFS opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. AgroFresh Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.12.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others.

