Zacks: Analysts Expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will announce sales of $4.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.54 million. Bicycle Therapeutics posted sales of $5.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year sales of $10.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.04 million to $14.08 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.77 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $14.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bicycle Therapeutics.

BCYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

BCYC opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $499.74 million, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average of $19.84. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 5,000 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $146,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,623,868.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 15,000 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,913. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 17,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $3,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a holding company, which engages in the development of biopharmaceuticals. It focuses on developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

