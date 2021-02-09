Zacks: Analysts Expect Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) will report ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Centogene’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.12). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Centogene will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.41). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Centogene.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNTG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Centogene in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of CNTG stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $11.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Centogene has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of -2.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTG. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Centogene by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Centogene by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Centogene during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Centogene during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Centogene by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

