Zacks: Analysts Expect Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts predict that Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Centogene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.06). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centogene will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.41). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.67). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Centogene.

Get Centogene alerts:

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $42.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 million.

CNTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Centogene in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:CNTG traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.90. 9,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.50. The company has a market cap of $236.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of -2.25. Centogene has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $28.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Centogene by 103.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Centogene by 103.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Centogene in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Centogene in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Centogene by 109.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centogene (CNTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.