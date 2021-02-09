Zacks: Analysts Expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.20. Independence Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Independence Realty Trust.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

IRT traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 0.96. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRT. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.