Zacks: Analysts Expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.09. REV Group posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that REV Group will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.54.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Daniels acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $49,940.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 132,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in REV Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,532,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,931,000 after buying an additional 257,323 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in REV Group by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,237,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in REV Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after buying an additional 36,978 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,181,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in REV Group by 132.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 221,937 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE REVG traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,081. The company has a market capitalization of $737.70 million, a PE ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.82. REV Group has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $11.92.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

