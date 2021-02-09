Zacks: Analysts Expect STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) to report sales of $6.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.68 million. STRATA Skin Sciences reported sales of $8.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full-year sales of $23.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.09 million to $23.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $30.75 million, with estimates ranging from $27.90 million to $33.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow STRATA Skin Sciences.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 17.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on SSKN shares. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

SSKN opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $64.16 million, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others.

