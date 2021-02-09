Zacks: Analysts Expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) will post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Under Armour’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.01). Under Armour posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 170%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Under Armour.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UAA. Cowen raised Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

UAA traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.76. 349,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,277,938. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.68, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average of $14.31.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Under Armour by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 212,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 7.8% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

