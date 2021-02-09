Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $268.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) to announce $268.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $263.90 million and the highest is $273.70 million. Cantel Medical posted sales of $288.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cantel Medical.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.54. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $297.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.50 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMD. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cantel Medical in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.

CMD opened at $77.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.19, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. Cantel Medical has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $89.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Cantel Medical by 9.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Cantel Medical in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cantel Medical by 2,881.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 292,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,071,000 after buying an additional 282,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Cantel Medical by 38.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 20,221 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

