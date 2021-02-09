Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.70 Million

Analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) will report $188.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $187.73 million to $189.67 million. Commercial Vehicle Group reported sales of $189.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full year sales of $690.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $689.43 million to $691.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $843.36 million, with estimates ranging from $843.22 million to $843.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.28. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $187.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.97 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVGI. Barrington Research upped their price target on Commercial Vehicle Group from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Commercial Vehicle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter worth $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter worth $84,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 27.5% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $10.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average is $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

