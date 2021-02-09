Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. FB Financial reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FBK. Piper Sandler raised shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of FB Financial in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

In related news, Director James L. Exum sold 2,352 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $79,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,482. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FB Financial by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,895,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,009,000 after purchasing an additional 326,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in FB Financial by 130.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,834,000 after buying an additional 583,039 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 22.1% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,025,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,772,000 after purchasing an additional 185,859 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in FB Financial by 23.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 836,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,008,000 after buying an additional 160,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in FB Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBK opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average of $30.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.27. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $39.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.72%.

FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

