Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.51. Genpact reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Genpact.

Get Genpact alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on G shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $638,204.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of G. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genpact by 11.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after purchasing an additional 41,039 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,120,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 25,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE G traded up $1.59 on Tuesday, hitting $43.63. The company had a trading volume of 39,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,001. Genpact has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genpact (G)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.