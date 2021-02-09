Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) to report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.23). NeuBase Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NeuBase Therapeutics.

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01.

NBSE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.95.

NeuBase Therapeutics stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.13. 2,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,397. The stock has a market cap of $281.15 million, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.17. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $12.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBSE. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,027,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after purchasing an additional 123,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $890,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $733,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.